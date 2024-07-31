UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar’s provisional candidature, debars her from all future exams

The UPSC alleged that Puja Khedkar not only changed her name but also her parents’ name in the application, which is why the system couldn’t detect the malpractice.

Livemint
Updated31 Jul 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Puja Khedkar was accused of violating rule.
Puja Khedkar was accused of violating rule.(HT_PRINT)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday cancelled the selection of trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar and permanently debarred her from all future exams and selections. She was a provisionally recommended candidate in the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022).

The UPSC alleged that Puja Khedkar not only changed her name but also her parents' name in the application, which is why the system couldn’t detect the malpractice.

In a press release on Wednesday, UPSC informed that a show cause notice (SCN) was issued to Puja Khedkar by the Commission for fraudulently availing attempts beyond the permissible limit provided for in the Examination Rules by faking her identity.

“She was to submit her response to the SCN by 25 July 2024. However, she requested for further time till 04th August 2024 so that she could gather the necessary documents for her response,” the press release added.

It added that the UPSC had also considered the request of Puja Khedkar and, in order to meet the ends of justice, granted her time till 3:30 pm on July 30, 2024, “so as to enable her to submit the response to the SCN.”

The release added, “It was also categorically made clear to Ms Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar that it was the last and final opportunity for her and no further extension in time would be allowed.”

The Commission said that despite the extension, she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time.

Also Read | Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother sent to 14-day judicial custody

The Commission added, “UPSC is in the process of further strengthening the SOP to ensure that such a case does not recur in the future.”

The UPSC had earlier filed a police case against Khedkar for allegedly fraudulently availing the civil services examination by faking her identity to take the exam beyond the permissible number of attempts.

Puja Khedkar was also allegedly booked by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on July 19 for misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) quotas to secure her candidature in the civil services exam.

Also Read | UPSC seeks cancellation of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s candidature

Regarding OBC and PwBD certificates, UPSC clarified, “We do only preliminary scrutiny of the certificates viz. whether the certificate has been issued by the competent authority, the year to which the certificate pertains, issuing date of the certificate, whether there is any overwriting on the certificate, the format of the certificate etc."

“Generally, the certificate is taken as genuine if it has been issued by the competent authority. The UPSC neither has the mandate nor the wherewithal to check the veracity of thousands of certificates submitted by the candidates every year,” the UPSC added.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 04:04 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaUPSC cancels Puja Khedkar’s provisional candidature, debars her from all future exams

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue