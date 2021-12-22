The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results for written examination of Combined Defence Services(II)-2021.

The commission said that 6845 candidates have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 153rd (DE) Course commencing in July, 2022; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course; Officers Training Academy, Chennai 116th SSC Course commencing in October, 2022 and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 30th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2022.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

How to check results

Go to UPSC website - https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Go to - written results

Click on - Examination Written Results

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.