The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Combined Defence Services II (CDS) 2022. The candidates who appeared for the CDS II examination this year can check their results on the official website of the UPSC or the direct link provided below.

A total of 6,658 candidates qualified for the written examination of the CDS II this year which was conducted on 4 September. The successful candidates will now appear for the interviews by the service selection board (SSB).

Direct link to the CDS II 2022 results- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC CDS 2 result 2022: How to check

1 Visit the UPSC website

2 On the homepage, click on “What’s New" tab

3 Now click on “Written Result (with name): Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022"

4 UPSC CDS 2 result merit list will be displayed on the screen

5 Download and take a print out for future reference.

Combined Defence Services Examination

Every year, the UPSC conducts the Combined Defence Services examination twice a year to induct young men and women into the armed forces as officers. The examination is followed by rigorous five-day interviews at the Service Selection Boards (SSB) situated in various cities of the country.

The candidates shortlisted from the interview further go through a medical assessment at their respective boards and finally the medically fit candidates are inducted into four training academies- Indian Military Academy, Indian Airforce Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Officers Training Academy.

Every training academy has a different duration of training after which these young cadets are commissioned into the armed forces as officers.