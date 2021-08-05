UPSC CDS-II Examination 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the process for Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination (II), 2021. The application process has begun and will continue till 24th August.

Interested candidates can apply online only and as no other mode is allowed for submission of application. Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification uploaded on the site. The exams will be conducted on 14th November, 2021.

Here are some important details

Age Limits

For IMA, unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 1998 and not later than 1st July, 2003 only are eligible.

For Indian Naval Academy, unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 1998 and not later than 1st July, 2003 only are eligible.

For Air Force Academy, 20 to 24 years as on 1st July, 2022 i.e. born not earlier than 2nd July, 1998 and not later than 1st July, 2002

(Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 yrs. i.e. born not earlier than 2nd July, 1996 and not later than 1st July, 2002 only are eligible.)

Educational Qualifications

For IMA and Officers’ Training Academy, degree of a recognised university or equivalent is must.

For Indian Naval Academy, degree in engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy, degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Graduates with first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.

How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online through official website — http://upsconline.nic.in

Click on - 'ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS'

You will be direct to a new page

Click on - Click Here for PART I and II

Last Date for Submission and Withdrawal of Applications

Applications can be filled upto 24th August

Applications can be withdrawn from 31st August till 6 September

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.