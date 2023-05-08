Home/ News / India/  UPSC civil service prelims 2023: Admit cards released - Here's how to download
Back

UPSC civil service prelims 2023: Admit cards released - Here's how to download

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:04 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
New Delhi, India - June 2, 2019: Candidates arrive to appear for the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Exam 2019 at the N P Co-ed Sr. Secondary School Lodhi Estate examination centre, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, June 2, 2019. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)Premium
The admit cards for the upcoming examination are now available for download on the 'upsc.gov.in' website.

Admit cards for the UPSC preliminary exams were released on Monday and are available for download on the official website. The Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Preliminary Examination is slated to be held on May 28 this year.

Candidates who have applied to give the upcoming examination can now download their admit cards from the ‘upsc.gov.in’ website. 

Here are the steps:

  1. Log on to the official website - upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for “e - Admit Card: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023"
  3. Press the 'click here' button after the new webpage loads. Repeat the process if necessary.
  4. Once the new page loads carefully read the instructions and take a print out.
  5. After doing this press 'yes' at the bottom of the page.
  6. Select either 'registration id' or 'roll number' and then key in the relevant details as required.
  7. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout.

 

 

