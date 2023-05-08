UPSC civil service prelims 2023: Admit cards released - Here's how to download

UPSC civil service prelims 2023: Admit cards released - Here's how to download1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:04 PM IST
The admit cards for the upcoming examination are now available for download on the 'upsc.gov.in' website.
Admit cards for the UPSC preliminary exams were released on Monday and are available for download on the official website. The Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Preliminary Examination is slated to be held on May 28 this year.
