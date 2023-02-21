UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 registration ends today. How to do it
- UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023: Candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government
Candidates who want to apply for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 can fill the online applications till 21 February, Tuesday,upto 6:00 PM. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The eAdmit Card will be made available in the UPSC website [ https://upsconline.nic.in ] for downloading by candidates. UPSC will not send admit cards by post.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×