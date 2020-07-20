UPSC Civil Services gears up for Personality Tests amid pandemic

On reaching the Commission, all candidates will be provided a ‘Sealed Kit’ consisting of a face mask, face shield, a bottle of sanitizer and hand gloves. Since the Interview Boards generally comprise of senior advisers, the Commission has taken all precautionary and safety measures for contactless PTs in order to shield the interviewers and the interviewees appropriately. The Commission’s staff involved in conduct of the PTs will also be equipped with suitable protective gear. Arrangements have been made for regular sanitization of all the rooms, halls, furniture and equipment. Seating arrangement for the candidates at all venues will ensure safe physical distancing. Protocol/guidelines to be followed by the candidates for appearing in the interview have been communicated to them.