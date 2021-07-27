The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close down the registration process for the Combined Medical Services exam (CMS) on July 27. Candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official site of UPSC--upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) registration process was started on July 7 to fill up 838 posts in the organization.

UPSC CMS exam selection process

The UPSC CMS selection process has two parts. Part I comprises a computer-based exam of two papers- each paper will carry a maximum of 250 marks and each paper will be of two hours duration.

Part II is a personality test comprising of 100 marks of such of the candidates who qualify on the results of the Computer-based examination.

UPSC CMS exam registration fee

Candidates (Excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay of fee of ₹200 either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.

The UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be held on November 21 to fill vacancies in Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

