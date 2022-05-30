I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters: PM Modi wrote on twitter
NEW DELHI :Even as the nation celebrates the historic result of three women bagging the top ranks in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Examination (CSE) Result 2021, India's Prime Minister had a message for all those who could not clear the exams.
Delhi girl Shruti Sharma bagged the top rank in the UPSC CSE 2021. The second and third positions were bagged by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh respectively.
The UPSC CSE 2021 results were announced on Monday, which saw a total of 685 candidates qualify the prestigious examination.
According to the results declared on Monday, among the total qualified candidates – 244 are from the general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 203 from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 105 from Scheduled Caste (SC) and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST).
PM Modi took to his Twitter account to congratulate those who qualified the exam and encourage those who did not.
“I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them," he wrote on Twitter.
He assured that the youngsters who could not qualify would make the nation proud in other fields.
The Prime Minister also congratulated those who qualified the examination. “Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav." he wrote.
UPSC CSE final result has been published combining scores of the main interview and personality test rounds.
Main exam result was announced on 17 March and those who cleared it were called for the interview round (personality test) from 5 April to 26 May 2022.
