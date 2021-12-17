Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC CSE Main 2021 releases specimen question cum answer booklet. Details here

Candidates can visit the website and download the specimen booklets for English or Indian Language, Essay, General Studies I, and Public Administration I subjects
1 min read . 04:10 PM IST Livemint

  • The UPSC civil services main examinations will be held on 7, 8,9, 15 and 16 January 2022

NEW DELHI : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the specimen question cum answer booklets (QCAB) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021 on its official website.

Candidates can visit the website and download the specimen booklets for English or Indian Language, Essay, General Studies I, and Public Administration I subjects.

UPSC had on 15 December released the admit cards for Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2021. The UPSC civil services main examinations will be held on 7, 8,9, 15 and 16 January 2022.

Following are the steps to access the Specimen Booklets: 

1. Visit https://www.upsc.gov.in/

2. Click on ‘Examination’

3. Click on ‘Specimen Question Cum Answer Booklet (QCAB)’

4. ‘Specimen Question Cum Answer Booklet (QCAB)’ Page consisting of a Table will open

5. Select the subjects given beside Civil Services (Main) Examination title

Candidates can download the booklets for further practice.

