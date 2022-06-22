UPSC CSE prelims 2022 results out: Check Here

UPSC CSE prelims 2022 results out: Check Here1 min read . 06:58 PM IST
- Candidates who have passed the UPSC preliminary exam are now qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination. The candidates can check the same on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
They can also check the results here. Meanwhile, the marks, cut-off marks and answer keys to this year's exam will be uploaded on UPSC website only after the declaration of the final result of UPSC.
The examination was held on June 5. Nearly 11.52 lakh people have applied for the examination and as many as 13,090 candidates have qualified it. All the successful candidates have been asked to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the civil services (main) examination 2022, a statement issued by the UPSC said. “The dates and important instructions for filling up the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course of time on the website of the commission"
Meanwhile, candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the preliminary examination on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm, in person or on telephone no 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the facilitation counter, the statement added.
The commission has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building on its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the commission in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
