UPSC CSE prelims 2022 results out: Check Here

The examination was held on June 5. Nearly 11.52 lakh people have applied for the examination and as many as 13,090 candidates have qualified it. All the successful candidates have been asked to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the civil services (main) examination 2022, a statement issued by the UPSC said. “The dates and important instructions for filling up the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course of time on the website of the commission"

