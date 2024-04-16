Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘He fulfilled our dream’, says father of Aditya Srivastava. All you need to know about UPSC CSE 2023 topper

‘He fulfilled our dream’, says father of Aditya Srivastava. All you need to know about UPSC CSE 2023 topper

Livemint

  • UPSC CSE Result 2023 Declared: Aditya Srivastava holds a B. Tech degree in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur.

UPSC CSE Result 2023 Declared: Aditya Srivastava, the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. (HT photo)

UPSC CSE Result 2023 Declared: Aditya Srivastava, the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, hails from Lucknow and completed his schooling at City Montessori School (CMS), Aliganj branch in Lucknow. He had also topped in his 12th class by obtaining 95 per cent.

He cleared the UPSC CSE 2023 with electrical engineering as an optional subject.

ALSO READ: UPSC CSE Result 2023 Declared: Here's PM Modi's message for failed candidates

Aditya holds a B.Tech degree in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Currently, he is undergoing IPS training at Hyderabad Police Academy.

He has also worked at Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru for 15 months.

Aditya’s father has expressed happiness about his son securing the top rank in the Civil Services Exam 2023.

“It is a matter of happiness for us. He fulfilled our dream which we have dreamt since his childhood. It was the result of his hard work and God's blessings. Earlier, he had given (UPSC Civil Service) exam in 2021," said Ajay Srivastava, father of Aditya Srivastava, as per PTI.

ALSO READ: UPSC CSE Result 2023: Aditya Srivastava gets first rank. Here are the toppers

Jyoti Kashyap, senior principal at City Montessori School-Aliganj, Lucknow, said: “Aditya Srivastava studied in this school since the very beginning, from Montessori to Class 12. The boy had cleared the UPSC Civil Services and his rank was 216 for which he was selected in the IPS. He has been undergoing training at IPS Academy in Hyderabad. Alongside, he was preparing for UPSC."

After the UPSC CSE 2023 results were declared, congratulations started pouring in for Aditya Srivastava and other qualified candidates from across the country. People took to social media platforms to congratulate them for their remarkable achievements.

Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy have scored the second and third positions, respectively, in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023.

A total of 1,016 candidates, 664 men and 352 women, have qualified for the prestigious civil services examination and have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.