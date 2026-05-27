UPSC CSP 2026: How to check provisional answer key and submit representations; key dates to remember

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026. This is the first time in the history of the exam that UPSC has released the answer key immediately after the examination. The exam was successfully conducted across India on Sunday, 24 May.

Candidates who appeared for CSP 2026 can now review the provisional answers. They can also submit representations if they disagree with any answer. The deadline to submit representations is 6 PM on 31 May. Representations must be submitted through the dedicated Online Question Paper Representation Portal(QPRep) available at upsconline.nic.in.

How to Check UPSC CSP 2026 Provisional Answer Key Follow these simple steps to access the answer key online.

Step 1: Open your browser and visit the official UPSC portal at upsconline.nic.in. This is the only official portal for accessing answer keys.

Step 2: Look for the link titled "Provisional Answer Key: CSP 2026" on the homepage. It may also be listed under the Examinations or Notifications section.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the QPRep portal. You will be required to log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other required details to access your personalised answer key dashboard.

Step 5: Review the provisional answers against each question across both papers. GS Paper 1 and CSAT Paper 2 answer keys are both available for review.

Step 6: Cross-check each answer carefully against your own responses. Note down any questions where you believe the official answer is incorrect.

How To Submit Representation If you believe any official answer is wrong, you can formally challenge it through QPRep. Here is how to do it.

Step 1: Log in to the QPRep portal at upsconline.nic.in using your registered credentials.

Step 2: Select the specific question you wish to challenge. Indicate your correct answer as per your understanding.

Step 3: Provide a brief but clear explanation supporting your answer. Be specific and factual in your reasoning.

Step 4: Upload supporting documents from three authentic sources. UPSC requires that all representations be backed by credible academic or official references.

Step 5: Submit your representation by 6 PM on 31 May. Late submissions will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Key Dates To Remember The provisional answer key challenge window closes on 31 May at 6 PM. The Civil Services Main Examination is scheduled to start on 21 August.

It will span five days. Personality Tests and Interviews are expected between February and March 2027.

CSP 2026 CSP 2026 was held at over 2,000 venues across 83 cities nationwide. Out of 8,19,372 enrolled candidates, approximately 5.49 lakh actually appeared. Around 933 vacancies are available across the IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS services. For the first time, real-time face authentication was deployed at all venues to prevent impersonation.