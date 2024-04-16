Aditya Srivastava secures the first position in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023, while Animesh Pradhan secures the second rank

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced final result of Civil Services Examination, 2023.

Aditya Srivastava secures top rank in Civil Services Examination 2023 Aditya Srivastava has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Animesh Pradhan secured the second rank and Donuru Ananya Reddy stood third.

Others in top 10 include -- PK Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10).

Aditya Srivastava, the topper of theUPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Presently he is undergoing IPS training in Hyderabad.

Aditya has graduated from Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur with B.Tech-M.Tech dual degree course.

Aditya Srivastava

Total 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Among the finally qualified candidates, the top five comprise three men and two women candidates.

In a post on X , Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “I want to tell those who didn’t achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination- setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best."

The civil services exam is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) among others.

The Union Public Service Commission declared the list of qualified candidates based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination 2023 held in September 2023 and the interviews for personality test held in January-April 2024, said an official statement.

“Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination," the statement said.

The final result can checked on the UPSC website www.upsc.gov.in.

Marks of the candidates will be available on the UPSC website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result.

According to the statement, the candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

