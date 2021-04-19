New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday decided to defer the recruitment exams, including the civil service exams and the test for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

“The commission considered the rapidly changing circumstances, health considerations, lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms and aggravating situation, enforced due to the pandemic. The commission has decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews at the present," UPSC said.

It said the interviews for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020, which were scheduled between 20 and 23 April, will also not take place and candidates will be intimated on future dates.

“The Civil Services Examination, 2020 (26 April-18 June 2021) and recruitment tests are also deferred till further notice," UPSC said in a statement. Besides, the EPFO recruitment test scheduled to be held on 9 May therefore stands deferred, it added.

The revised schedules for the interviews and recruitment tests, will be notified on the website of the UPSC," it added.

