NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the civil service exam (prelims) by almost three and half months to 10 October amid the rising cases of covid-19.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by covid-19, the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27 June 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10 October 2021," the UPSC said on Thursday.

Around 500,000 aspirants sit for the civil services prelims exam.

This is the second time in less than one month UPSC has announced postponement of some of the key exams. On 19 April, UPSC had that it has deferred the interviews scheduled for some of civil services exam including for the Indian Economic Service.

“The Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 (scheduled from 20-23 April 2021); the Civil Services Examination, 2020 (scheduled from 26 April-18 June 2021) and the Recruitment Tests are also deferred till further notice," the commission had said last month.

While the previous announcement was about recruitment tests of 2020, the fresh one is about the 2021 civil service prelims exam, the first round of the multi-stage civil services exams to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS) among others.

