NEW DELHI : The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today announced that it was decided to defer the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31. Keeping in mind the situation arising out of the spread of the coronavirus disease in India and the resultant lockdown, the commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews at this time.

Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination also stands deferred.

UPSC said the situation will be reviewed again on May 20 and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course. "As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days," it said.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has announced that it will undertake periodic review of the dates for the possible conduct of UPSC exams, which require candidates to travel across the country during normal times, keeping in mind the social distancing and other norms.

UPSC has already deferred the following exams:

Personality test for remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2019,

Notification for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020,

Notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020,

Notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and

The NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.

In the meantime, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry said entrance exams to different technical education courses will be held only when the lockdown ends. No dates for conducting entrance tests for different courses for medical, engineering, management and other streams have yet been announced.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday that exams like Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and management courses will be held only when the situation normalises.

Pointing out that the entrance exams for technical courses have only been postponed, the minister appealed to the students not to panic in the given situation but rather utilise the time they have gained due to the lockdown to prepare well for the coming exams.

He pointed out that study material had been made available online for the benefit of students across the country.

The conduct of all examinations across the country were stopped after the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 24 midnight.

The HRD Ministry has said that the candidates would be intimated 10 days in advance before the conduct of the remaining board examinations of Class X and XII.

