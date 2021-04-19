Amid the rise in the number of COVID cases, Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) on Monday announced that it would be deferring the interviews scheduled for civil services exam. The candidates would be informed about the dates by the commission 15 days prior to it.

In a statement released earlier in the day, it said, the Commission considered rapidly changing circumstances, health considerations, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and aggravating situation enforced due to the pandemic. The Commission has decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews for the present.

The notice also said, "The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EO/AO), Recruitment Test, 2020 scheduled to be held on May 09, 2021 therefore stands deferred. The Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 (scheduled from 20th-23rd April, 2021); the Civil Services Examination, 2020 (scheduled from 26th April-18th June, 2021) and the Recruitment Tests are also deferred till further notice."

The dates for the Interviews and Recruitment Test, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time. Revised schedules of the same will be notified on the website of the UPSC, it further added.

Any other decision of the Commission in respect of the Examinations, Recruitments and Interviews will be promptly made available on the Commission’s website.

"As and when dates are decided for the deferred Tests/Interviews, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days," the notice said.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.