The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 13 August announced the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization. Applied candidates can check their result on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC conducted the EPFO recruitment examination on 5 September 2021 and the interview was conducted from 4 July, 2022 till 1 August, 2022.

Under this recruitment drive, the Ministry of Labour will fill 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization.

How to check EPFO Final result 2022:

1) Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2) Under the What's new section click on the link that reads," 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO"

3) Result will appear on the screen

4) Check and take print out for future reference.