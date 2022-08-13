Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  UPSC EPFO final result announced at upsc.gov.in, check list here

UPSC EPFO final result announced at upsc.gov.in, check list here

The Ministry of Labour will fill 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 09:03 AM ISTLivemint

The UPSC conducted the EPFO recruitment examination on 5 September 2021 and the interview was conducted from 4 July, 2022 till 1 August, 2022.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 13 August announced the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization. Applied candidates can check their result on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Under this recruitment drive, the Ministry of Labour will fill 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization.

ALSO READ: UPSC recommended least number of govt jobs in FY 2022—Lowest in 10 years

How to check EPFO Final result 2022:

1) Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2) Under the What's new section click on the link that reads," 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO"

3) Result will appear on the screen

4) Check and take print out for future reference.

