UPSC EPFO final result announced at upsc.gov.in, check list here

UPSC EPFO final result announced at upsc.gov.in, check list here1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
The UPSC conducted the EPFO recruitment examination on 5 September 2021 and the interview was conducted from 4 July, 2022 till 1 August, 2022.
The UPSC conducted the EPFO recruitment examination on 5 September 2021 and the interview was conducted from 4 July, 2022 till 1 August, 2022.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 13 August announced the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization. Applied candidates can check their result on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 13 August announced the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization. Applied candidates can check their result on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC conducted the EPFO recruitment examination on 5 September 2021 and the interview was conducted from 4 July, 2022 till 1 August, 2022.
The UPSC conducted the EPFO recruitment examination on 5 September 2021 and the interview was conducted from 4 July, 2022 till 1 August, 2022.
Under this recruitment drive, the Ministry of Labour will fill 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization.
Under this recruitment drive, the Ministry of Labour will fill 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization.
How to check EPFO Final result 2022:
How to check EPFO Final result 2022:
1) Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
1) Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
2) Under the What's new section click on the link that reads," 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO"
2) Under the What's new section click on the link that reads," 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO"
3) Result will appear on the screen
3) Result will appear on the screen
4) Check and take print out for future reference.
4) Check and take print out for future reference.