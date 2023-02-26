UPSC EPFO Recruitment: Application opens 577 posts; see eligibility, selection process and other details here
- Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application on the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application is 17 March.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started online application process for 577 posts in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment. These posts include 418 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and 159 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.
