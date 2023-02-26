Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started online application process for 577 posts in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment. These posts include 418 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and 159 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application on the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application is 17 March.

The upper age for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer is capped at 30 years while for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner is 35 years. The age is relaxable for SC/ST candidates upto 5 years and upto 3 years for OBC candidates in respect of vacancies reserved for them. Age limit is also relaxable for Employees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation upto 5 years.

The education qualification required for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer is Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute. The education qualification required for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner is Degree of a recognised University or Equivalent.

Candidates are required to pay an application fees of ₹25. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The payment should be done either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. Candidates who wish to apply for both the posts have to pay ₹50.

It is important to note that, applicants who opt for “Pay by Cash" mode should print the system generated Pay-in-Slip during part II registration and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only “Pay by Cash" mode will be deactivated at 11:59 pm of 16 March 2023.

As per the notification, if recruited, officers will be placed to be posted any-where in India with a probation of two years.

The selection will be done with a pen and paper based Recruitment Test (RT) to short-list the candidates for Interview for recruitment to the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner shall be conducted by the Commission.

Both the Recruitment Tests (RTs) will be held separately. The date of examination will be intimated later on UPSC website.

As per the notification, shortlisted candidates would be asked to submit the documents in support of their claim for the posts. Their documents will be scrutinized and those candidates who fulfil all the eligibility conditions of the posts shall be called for interview.