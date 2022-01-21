The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a petition seeking to quash the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 final selection list to the extent that it violates the 50% ceiling of reservation.

L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai, who were hearing the case, further warned petitioner's lawyer that it will dismiss it with a cost and said that the court did not see any point to hear the counsel any further. It also notified the right to hear also comes with some restrictions suggested the petitioner lawyer not advise people to file such kinds of petitions.

EWS reservation was introduced as per the 103rd Constitutional Amendment and the matter related to this was referred to a larger bench, SC said.

The petition was filed Nitish Shankar, a candidate who appeared in the 2020 civil services exam. The petitioner claimed that he is a meritorious candidate who has been denied equal opportunity of being considered for selection in the Union Public Service Commission - Civil Services Examination 2020 (UPSC-CSE-2020).

According to the petition, the Respondents have recommended 34.55% candidates for appointment against the general category and 65.44% against the reserved category, completely sabotaging the merit of the general category candidates.

Following the SC order, the petitioner's counsel withdrew the petition with liberty to approach the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies)

