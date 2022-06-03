Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC exam 2022: Delhi metro to start services early this Sunday. Check details

UPSC exam 2022: Delhi metro to start services early this Sunday. Check details

The Delhi metro services on Phase-III sections usually start at 8 am on Sundays
1 min read . 04:30 PM ISTLivemint

  • Delhi Metro train services on Phase-III sections will begin at 6 am this Sunday i.e, 5th June, to facilitate the candidates appearing for UPSC Civil Services exam

Delhi Metro train services on Phase-III sections will begin at 6 am this Sunday i.e, 5th June, to facilitate the candidates appearing for UPSC Civil Services (Prelim) exam, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed. The services usually start at 8 am on Sundays

In February 2022, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced that it will conduct the civil services preliminary examination 2022 on 5 June.

Approximately 861 vacancies are likely to be filled through the examination including 34 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category – seven for candidates of blindness and low vision, 11 for deaf and hard of hearing, and eight for locomotor disability.

"The government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply," it said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

