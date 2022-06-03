UPSC exam 2022: Delhi metro to start services early this Sunday. Check details

Delhi Metro train services on Phase-III sections will begin at 6 am this Sunday i.e, 5th June, to facilitate the candidates appearing for UPSC Civil Services exam
Delhi Metro train services on Phase-III sections will begin at 6 am this Sunday i.e, 5th June, to facilitate the candidates appearing for UPSC Civil Services (Prelim) exam, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed. The services usually start at 8 am on Sundays
Approximately 861 vacancies are likely to be filled through the examination including 34 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category – seven for candidates of blindness and low vision, 11 for deaf and hard of hearing, and eight for locomotor disability.
"The government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply," it said.
The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.
