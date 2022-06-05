Delhi Metro services began two hours earlier than its scheduled time today, June 5, to facilitate candidates appearing for civil services examination.

"Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays will begin at 6 AM this Sunday i.e, June 5, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," the DMRC said in a statement.

These sections include, Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda); Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City; Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh and Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden.

Metro services on rest of the sections were running as per normal schedule, from 6 am onwards, the DMRC said.

Metro services commence from 6 am on these sections

L-1 Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)

L-3&4 Noida City Centre – Noida Electronic City

L-5 Mundka – Brigadier Hoshiar Singh

L-6 Badarpur Border – Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)

L-7 Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar

L-8 Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden

L-9 Dhansa Bus Stand – Dwarka

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service among others.

The preliminary examination consists of two papers of objective type (multiple choice) questions and carries a maximum of 400 marks.

This stage is meant to serve as a screening test only, and the marks obtained in it by the candidates, who are declared qualified for admission to the main examination, are not counted for determining their final order of merit.

The merit is determined out of the total of 2,025 marks – written or main exam is of 1,750 marks and the interview is of 275.

The Centre had notified 749 vacancies – 180 of IAS, 37 of Indian Foreign Service (IFS), 200 of IPS and remaining central Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ services – to be filled through the 2021 examination.