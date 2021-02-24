UPSC exam: SC denies one more chance to aspirants who exhausted last attempt in 2020, dismisses plea2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 11:49 AM IST
- A three-judge Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Indu Malhotra, and Ajay Rastogi said only one word - 'dismissed' - and did not read the judgment further
The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave its verdict on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Prelims 2021 extra attempt.
Dismissing the petition seeking a second shot at the civil service examination due to the Covid-19 pandemic and age bar, the apex court has said that no extra chance will be given to the UPSC candidates who exhausted their last attempt in October 2020.
Barack Obama reveals: Once broke a schoolmate's nose for using a racial slur2 min read . 11:35 AM IST
₹32,41,14,800: BMC collects this amount from over 16 lakh people for mask violations1 min read . 11:21 AM IST
'...efforts to empower our Nari Shakti': PM Modi remembers Jayalalithaa on birth anniversary1 min read . 11:11 AM IST
Telugu film producers write to government to allow free shoots1 min read . 10:45 AM IST
A three-judge Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Indu Malhotra, and Ajay Rastogi said only one word - "dismissed" - and did not read the judgment further.
Detailed reasons for the dismissal will be known when the full copy of the judgment is made available.
The notification of the UPSC IAS exam will be out soon and it will be available to all aspirants on the official site of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.
The petitioners, who had given their last attempt in Civil Service Examination 2020, had sought an extra chance citing difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.
The petitioners argued that Covid-19 affected their preparation and sought an extra chance. They also wanted age-barred candidates to be given another chance.
Earlier this month, the Central Government had agreed to another chance at the examination for those whose last attempt was in 2020 but not the one-time relaxation on the age limit that the petition asked for.
How to check RailTel IPO share allocation status2 min read . 08:54 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki launches Swift 2021 in India at ₹5.73 lakh: Details here2 min read . 11:38 AM IST
NSE closes cash, F&O trading after index price feed freezes1 min read . 11:59 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Tata Consumer, UPL, SBI, NTPC, United Spirits, Coal India3 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Thereafter, the top court bench decided to hear the case on merits.
The UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam was scheduled for 31 May last year and was eventually held on 4 October 2020, after the UPSC informed the SC that the exams could not be postponed any longer.
The UPSC conducts exams for appointment to Central Government services. Among other functions, it appoints officers on promotion, deputation and absorption and also frames and amends recruitment rules for different services and posts under the Indian Government.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.