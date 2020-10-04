UPSC Exams: Delhi Metro to begin services at 6 am today

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro will start its services little early today to facilitate the movement of candidates appearing for the UPSC preliminary examination, the DMRC said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Preliminary examination is slated to be held from 9.30 am today.

"To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

The metro services on Sundays generally begin at 8 am.

The Delhi Metro resumed its full fledged operations from 12 September 2020 onwards with new norms of social distancing in place owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which has significantly reduced the number of persons to be carried in a train (occupancy) which should be around one fifth of the earlier capacity to ensure social distancing.

