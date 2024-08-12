The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits, until August 21- the next hearing date.

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest till August 21 to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notices to both the Delhi Police and the UPSC regarding Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail application and requested that they submit their responses. The court scheduled the next hearing for August 21.

"In the facts of the present case, the court is of the opinion that the petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing," Justice Prasad said as quoted by PTI.

Puja Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits. On July 31, the UPSC cancelled Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams.

On August 1, a sessions court denied her anticipatory bail, saying the serious allegations against her “require a thorough investigation".

Khedkar had approached the sessions court, saying she faced an "immediate threat of arrest".