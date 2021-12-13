NEW DELHI : The Union Public Service Commission on Monday declared the final Result of Indian Economic Service or Indian Statistical Service Examination-2021.

The announcement said that the result will also be available on the UPSC web site www.upsc.gov.in.

The examination was held by the Union Public Service Commission from 16 to 18 July, 2021.

The written examination was followed by interviews for Personality Test from 29 November to 1 December, 2021.

The official statement also announced the vacancies reported by the Government for posts to be filled in each category .

The candidates selected will have their original documents verified by the commission. Candidates are required to submit their documents within three months of the declaration of the final result.

“The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and till clarifies the provisional status of these candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of final result."

The statement said that marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publciation of the result

"UPSC has a 'Facilitation Counter' near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their examination or recruitment on the working day between 10.00 hrs. to17.00 hrs in person or over telephone nos. 011-23385271 / 23381125. Result will also be available on the UPSC web site i.e. www.upsc.gov.in"

