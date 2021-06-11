UPSC NDA (National Defence Academy) Exam 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA (National Defence Academy). Application process has begun and will continue till 29th June. Interested candidates can apply through official website - www.upsc.gov.in. Before heading to fill the application form, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site.

Here are some important details

Educational Qualification

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Candidate must be 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of school education or equivalent examination conducted by a state education board or a university.

For Air Force and Naval Wings, candidate must be 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of school education or equivalent conducted by a state education board or a university.

Age

Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 02nd January, 2003 and not later than 1st January, 2006 are eligible.

Number of vacancies (400)

National Defence Academy: Total 370 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force)

Naval Academy: 30

Important Dates

Last dates for application submission: 29th June

Applications can be withdrawn from July 6 to July 12

Examination: 5th September

Facilitation counter

In case of any information or clarification regarding application, candidates can contact UPSC Facilitation Counter near Gate 'C' of its campus in person or over Telephone No.011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 on working days between 10 am to 5 pm.

Examination Date

Examination will be conducted on 5th September, 2021 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course commencing from 2nd July, 2022.

How to Apply

Candidates are required to apply online at - upsconline.nic.in

No other mode is allowed for submission of application.

Visit - www.upsc.gov.in

Go to - What's New

Click on - Exam Notification: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021

You'll be directed to a new page, where click on 'Click here' in Link section

Again, you'll be directed to a new page

Locate - Part Registration

Follow the instruction and fill required information to register

The Commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the examination.

