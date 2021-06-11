UPSC NDA-II Exam 2021: Notification out, registration begins. How to apply

UPSC NDA (National Defence Academy) Exam 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA (National Defence Academy). Application process has begun and will continue till 29th June. Interested candidates can apply through official website - www.upsc.gov.in. Before heading to fill the application form, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site.