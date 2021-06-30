UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2021 results declared. How to check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2021 held on April 18, 2021. The successful candidates will now face interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) for the 147th Course and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The next session for these courses will commence from January 2, 2022. UPSC reminded that the candidature of all the candidates, whose roll shown have been shown in the list of successful examinees, is provisional.

In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so," UPSC further said.

UPSC has asked candidates shortlisted after the written examination to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview. The candidates do not need to and must not sent their original certificates to UPSC.

Candidates can see the list of roll numbers shortlisted for SSB interview after the written exam for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021 on the UPSC website, www.upsc.gov.in, under the 'What's New' section or the 'Examination'.

Candiadates' mark-sheets will be put on UPSC’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of final result after the SSB interviews are over, and will remain available on the website for 30 days, the commission said.

