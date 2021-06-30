OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2021 results declared. How to check

UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2021 results declared. How to check

UPSC reminded that the candidature of all the candidates, whose roll shown have been shown in the list of successful examinees, is provisionalPremium
UPSC reminded that the candidature of all the candidates, whose roll shown have been shown in the list of successful examinees, is provisional
 2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2021, 05:34 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

The successful candidates will not face interview by Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2021 held on April 18, 2021. The successful candidates will now face interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) for the 147th Course and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The next session for these courses will commence from January 2, 2022. UPSC reminded that the candidature of all the candidates, whose roll shown have been shown in the list of successful examinees, is provisional.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so," UPSC further said.

UPSC has asked candidates shortlisted after the written examination to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview. The candidates do not need to and must not sent their original certificates to UPSC.

Candidates can see the list of roll numbers shortlisted for SSB interview after the written exam for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021 on the UPSC website, www.upsc.gov.in, under the 'What's New' section or the 'Examination'.

Candiadates' mark-sheets will be put on UPSC’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of final result after the SSB interviews are over, and will remain available on the website for 30 days, the commission said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
NDA (National Defence Academy) Exam 2021

UPSC NDA-II Exam 2021: Notification out, registration begins. How to apply

2 min read . 11 Jun 2021
UPSC has also introduced the facility of withdrawal of applications for those candidates who do not want to appear for the examination.

UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Registration starts on upsc.gov.in. Check details

1 min read . 09 Jun 2021
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, UPSC had to postpone the interview round for the exam. (Mint)

UPSC to resume the interview process for Civil Services 2020 from August 2

1 min read . 10 Jun 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout