UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2021 results declared. How to check

In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so," UPSC further said.