UPSC opens toll free helpline number for candidates. Details

UPSC opens toll free helpline number for candidates. Details

Premium
UPSC Helpline Number 
1 min read . 02:53 PM IST Livemint

  • The Helpline will remain operational on all working days (during the office hours)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened a toll free helpline number for candidates who have applied or are intending to apply for  Commission's examinations. In a statement, the Commission said that the nation is celebrating the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" to commemorate the monumental occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence. 

“To be part of this grand celebration and a step in this direction, the Union Public Service Commission has opened a ‘HELPLINE’ (Toll Free Number 1800118711) with the objective to assist the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), who have applied/ or are intending to apply for the Commission’s Examinations/ Recruitments," it said. 

This initiative is also a part of the Commission’s endeavors of undertaking such candidate’s friendly measures. The helpline will remain operational on all working days (during the office hours). The candidates of above categories facing any difficulty in filling up the application form of any examination/ recruitment or for any queries concerning the commission’s examinations/ recruitments, may contact this dedicated helpline for assistance.

