Home >News >India >UPSC Prelims 2020: SC refuses to postpone civil service exam
The UPSC opposed the plea saying all necessary precautions have been taken and adequate arrangements have been made for holding the exam
The UPSC opposed the plea saying all necessary precautions have been taken and adequate arrangements have been made for holding the exam

UPSC Prelims 2020: SC refuses to postpone civil service exam

1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2020, 02:23 PM IST PTI

The apex court refused to consider the plea for clubbing of UPSC civil services exam of 2020 with 2021 exams saying 'this will have a cascading effect'

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to postpone UPSC civil services preliminary exam, to be held on October 4, because of COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for the exam due to the pandemic.

It also refused to consider the plea for clubbing of UPSC civil services exam of 2020 with 2021 exams saying “this will have a cascading effect".

The bench was hearing a plea seeking postponement of the Civil Services Exam for two to three months, so that the flood/ incessant rains recede and the COVID-19 curve flattens.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) opposed the plea saying all necessary precautions have been taken and adequate arrangements have been made for holding the exam.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Senior advocate Harish Salve recently argued that Supreme Court judgement's of 2012 and 2014 had contributed to the current economic slowdown (Photo: Mint)

SC refuses to defer the UPSC examination scheduled for 4 October

1 min read . 02:19 PM IST
SBI Foundation will be launching two new initiatives in the areas of Community Screening & Testing and Tele-Care.

SBI Foundation launches ‘India Health Alliance’ to fight against Covid-19

2 min read . 01:57 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout