The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday put out a fresh notice allowing applicants to submit their revised choice of Centre. In a notice, the Commission said that it will be conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 [including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021] on 10 October 2021 (Sunday).

The UPSC said that keeping in view the large number of candidates and the fact that it recently decided to operate four additional Centres at Almora, Srinagar, Nasik, and Surat, the Commission has now decided to give an opportunity to the applicants of these two examinations to submit their revised choice of Centre.

The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the capacity intimated by the Centres for accommodating the candidates.

The window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. 12th-19th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) and 26th-30th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) on the Commission’s website — https://upsconline.nic.in.

The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centres, if required. The commission also said that the requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of "first-apply-first allot" basis. This principle is followed in all the Examinations of the Commission and was mentioned in the Examination Notices of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. And once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen and will not be visible to the candidate, the commission said.

The candidate will then be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.