The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centres, if required. The commission also said that the requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of "first-apply-first allot" basis. This principle is followed in all the Examinations of the Commission and was mentioned in the Examination Notices of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. And once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen and will not be visible to the candidate, the commission said.