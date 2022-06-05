UPSC Prelims 2022: New pattern, question on Covid, Web 3.0. All you need to know

UPSC Prelims 2022: New pattern, question on Covid, Web 3.0. All you need to know1 min read . 02:25 PM IST
- The Civil Service Aptitude Test, or CSAT is yet to be conducted. The afternoon exam shift will begin at 2.30pm and conclude at 4.30pm
The Union Public Service Commission Prelims exam for the year 2022 has completed the first shift at 11.30 am. Both the shifts are being held on 5 June, 2022. The first shift for the UPSC Prelims began at 9.30am and continued till 11.30 am and the second shift will start from 2.30pm and continue till 4.30pm.
The General Studies GS-I was conducted in the morning shift examination and the General Studies GS-II or CSAT paper will be conducted in the afternoon shift.
Candidates needs to appear for both the examinations in order to qualify the prelims.
According to candidates who wrote the morning shift examinations, there were questions on the recent greatest pandemic- coronavirus. Candidates also confirmed that there were some questions based on the Indian Heritage and culture along with the Aarogya Setu app.
Questions based on the covid-19 vaccines available in India - Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik were asked.
Apart from that candidates have said that the questions were tougher than the last few years.
Technology based questions were also asked. This included topics like Web 3.0.
A new questions paper pattern was also launched. Further confirmed details on the same are awaited. Candidates said that they found this new pattern tougher to crack.
The Civil Service Aptitude Test, or CSAT, is a qualifying paper for the UPSC civil service prelims examination, with only passing marks required. Scoring 33% on this paper is enough. However, history has been witness to the unpredictability of this second paper.
Getting the minimum marks will surely require diligent preparation.
UPSC Prelims 2023 is scheduled for 28 May 2023. The registration process for the examination would begin in February 2023. Calendar for the UPSC examinations has already been released and available on upsc.gov.in.
