The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the preliminary phase of the civil services examination 2021 today, October 10. The prelims exam would be held in two shifts from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and 2.30 to 4.30 pm.

The UPSC commission said that all exam centres will have to follow Covid-19 safety protocols. The commission has advised candidates not to bring mobile phones, pager, or any electronic equipment or programme device or a pen drive, camera, smartwatches to the examination centre etc.

"The use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smartwatches etc. or camera or blue tooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited," the UPSC said.

Things to take to the UPSC Prelims 2021 examination centre:

Candidates must remember that they need to carry their admit card along with a valid Id proof. Besides, candidates must remember to bring a black ballpoint pen to mark responses in the OMR sheet.

The UPSC prelims will be followed by the Mains exam in January 2021. UPSC Prelims 2021 is the first round in this recruitment process. Candidates who clear both Prelims and the Mains round will then appear for the Interview/Personality Test.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.