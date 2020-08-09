Mumbai: An offence has been registered against unidentified persons for creating fake Instagram profiles of a 23-year-old former Miss India finalist who recently shot to fame after securing 93rd rank in the civil services examination 2019.

Aishwarya Sheoran lodged a complaint on Thursday after she found as many as 16 fake Instagram accounts having her images and details, a Colaba police station official said. Sheoran, who was a finalist in the 2016 Miss India contest, said she did not have an account on Instagram, the official added.

"We have booked unidentified persons under section 66 of Information and Technology Act for creating fake profiles of the complainant," he added.

Aishwarya Sheoran has been living with her father in the Army Officer’s Colony in Colaba since 2017. Colonel Ajaykumar Sheoran, her father, has been posted in Karimnagar, Telangana.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of Civil Services Examination 2019 earlier this week. All 829 selected candidates will be appointed to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'. Pradeep Singh topped the examination followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.









