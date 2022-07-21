Ministry of Personnel revealed that UPSC recommended 4,119 candidates for central government jobs in Financial Year 2021-22. This is the lowest number of job positions in central government ministry in the past 10 years, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.

Amid the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Sing said in Lok Sabha, "Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts its examinations as per the programme of examinations (calendar) year notified by the Commission well in advance for a calendar year. As many as 4,119 candidates were recommended in 2021-22 against 5,153 advertised vacancies".

The minister added that a total of 4,214 and 5,230 candidates were recommended in 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively, against the advertised vacancies of 4,997 and 5,913. And, in 2018-19, 4,399 candidates were recommended for government jobs against 5,207 advertised vacancies.

During 2017-18, 6,294 candidates were recommended for government jobs, 5,735 in 2016-17, 6,866 in 2015-16, 8,272 in 2014-15, 8,852 in 2013-14 and 5,705 during 2012-13, according to the data.

Separately, UPSC declared Prelims result 2022 in June this year. Over 13,000 candidates qualified for the civil services examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the commission in three stages -- preliminary, main, and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and an Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The preliminary examination was held on June 5, 2022. The UPSC had put up on its website -- www.upsc.gov.in -- a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test.

Nearly 11.52 lakh people had applied for the examination and as many as 13,090 candidates have qualified for it. Initially, a total of 861 vacancies were sought to be filled through the civil services examination 2022, which was then increased to 1,022

The UPSC had informed candidates that marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of the civil services preliminary examination 2022 would be uploaded on the commission’s website only after the entire process of the civil services examination 2022 is over, i.e. after the declaration of the final result.