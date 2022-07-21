UPSC recommended least number of govt jobs in FY 2022—Lowest in 10 years2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 11:55 AM IST
- UPSC government jobs: As many as 4,119 candidates were recommended in 2021-22 against 5,153 advertised vacancies
Listen to this article
Ministry of Personnel revealed that UPSC recommended 4,119 candidates for central government jobs in Financial Year 2021-22. This is the lowest number of job positions in central government ministry in the past 10 years, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.