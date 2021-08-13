OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UPSC releases examination calendar 2022. Check full schedule

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the exam calendar for 2022. According to the new calendar, civil services (main) examination, 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 and16 January, 2022. 

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 will commence on 27 February 2022 and will continue for 10 days till 8 March, 2022.

,
View Full Image
,
,
View Full Image
,

Examinations for Engineering Services (Prelims) and Combined Geo-Scientist (Prelims) will be held on February 20, 2022. 

NDA and NA examination (I) and CDS examination (I) will take place April 10, 2022.

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination will be held on November 20, 2022 while Combined Medical Services examination will take place on July 17, 2022

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout