UPSC releases examination calendar 2022. Check full schedule

UPSC releases examination calendar 2022. Check full schedule1 min read . 09:32 PM IST
- Civil Services (Main) examination, 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 and16 January, 2022
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the exam calendar for 2022. According to the new calendar, civil services (main) examination, 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 and16 January, 2022.
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 will commence on 27 February 2022 and will continue for 10 days till 8 March, 2022.
Examinations for Engineering Services (Prelims) and Combined Geo-Scientist (Prelims) will be held on February 20, 2022.
NDA and NA examination (I) and CDS examination (I) will take place April 10, 2022.
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination will be held on November 20, 2022 while Combined Medical Services examination will take place on July 17, 2022
