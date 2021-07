The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the results of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service Examination (ISS) 2020. The exams were held from 16th to 18th October, 2020 followed by interviews for personality test in April and July, 2021. As per the results, 15 candidates have been selected for economic service and 50 for statistical service.

The result of five candidates (rolls numbers - 0570259, 0680245, 0881841, 0881725, 1180237) are provisional. The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and till clarifies the provisional status of these candidates.

The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

INDIAN STATISTICAL SERVICES RESULTS

S.NO. ROLL NO NAME

1 - 0881725 NIPUN JAIN

2 - 2680511 JAGRTI GARG

3 - 0380250 LAXMI NARAYAN VERMA

4 - 0580644 CHHAJED HARSHADA NANDALAL

5 - 0680109 PREETAM SEN

6 - 0280557 NAUSHEEN MUSHARRAF

7 - 0780217 SUJIT PADHAN

8 - 2680405 ANCHAL JAIN

9 - 0881351 KIRTI ARORA

10 - 0680467 SUTAPA GHOSH

11 - 1180670 HARSHVARDHAN SINGH GARHWAL

12 - 3580585 KALPNA

13 - 2680150 BHAVNA MISHRA

14 - 2680277 DIVYANSHU MISHRA

15 - 2680156 SHIKHA RAI

16 - 3580447 NAVDEEP KAUR

17 - 0880865 NEETESH KUMAR MISHRA

18 - 0881991 VASUMANA PUNJ

19 - 1580101 KUMAR SKAND

20 - 2680439 ARCHANA SHUKLA

21 - 1180072 MAMTA CHAUDHARY

22 - 1080768 AGRAWAL SACHITA RAKESH

23 - 2680592 NIGAR FATMA

24 - 2680716 RAGHVENDRA PANDEY

25 -0680384 ADITYA MANDAL

26 0881128 AYESHA ZUHEE NIZAM

27 1580151 ABHISHEK GAURAV

28 1180370 VIKAS GURJAR

29 1180237 SHELLY PANDEY

30 0881580 VISHVNATH KUMAR

31 0881619 RANJANA SAINI

32 2681136 AMIT KUMAR

33 0880612 POONAM SINGH CHAUHAN

34 0480421 PRASU JAIN

35 2680844 DIMPAL YADAV

36 0280489 ANIMESHI KUMAR

37 0881344 ABHISHEK KUMAR

38 1780044 VIPIN SINGH

39 0880917 SOURABH KANT

40 0881841 SHUBHAM TRIPATHI

41 0680043 ANKITA MONDAL

42 0680245 AMIT SAHA

43 0580788 KAMLESH KUMAR

44 2681142 SAVINDRA SINGH

45 0680480 SIDDHARTH SAHU

46 1180158 GORDHAN MEENA

47 0882174 KARANTI GOYAL

48 1180457 MANOJ KUMAR MEENA

49 0880793 PANKAJ MEENA

50 0780163 PRABHATA DAS

Indian Economic Service Results

1 0870358 ESHA SWAROOP

2 0670315 TANVEER AHMAD KHAN

3 0870711 ARUSHI GUPTA

4 0871041 PARUL JAIN

5 0872232 AISHWARYA JAIN

6 0170205 PREKSHA JAIN

7 1070153 NAVJYOTI MISHRA

8 0570224 NEERAJ KUMAR

9 0872694 NIHARIKA KHATANA

10 0870493 ARUSHI YADAV

11 0872625 SIDDHANT KUJUR

12 0570234 KUSHWANT KUMAR

13 0871377 MANNU JAIN

14 0670261 TSHERING CHOMBAY LAMA

15 0570259 SAGAR PRAKASH KASBE

