The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final list of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I)-2021 exams. The merit list comprises 517 candidates who qualified after a written exam held by the UPSC on April 18, 2021.

The subsequent interviews were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission in the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy.

For information on the starting of these courses, candidates can visit joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in and careerindianairforce.cdac.in. The result is available on the UPSC website upsc.gov.in. However, candidates' marks will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of the final results.

UPSC said the medical examinations have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. "The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to submitting of the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and not to UPSC," the commission said.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates must intimate directly to the Army Headquarters.

