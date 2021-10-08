Lateral Recruitment: Thirty-one candidates have been recommended as joint secretary, director, deputy secretary in various ministries and departments of the Government on contract/deputation basis, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) informed on Friday.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) requested the UPSC on 14 December 2020 and 12 February 2021 to select suitable persons to join the Government at the level of joint secretary, director, deputy secretary in various ministries and departments.

The UPSC launched online recruitment application for joint secretary, director level posts on 6 February 2021 with closing date as 22 March 2021 and for deputy secretary level posts on 20 March 2021 with closing date as 3 May 2021.

In response, a total of 295 applications for Joint Secretary Level Posts, 1247 applications for Director Level Posts and 489 applications for Deputy Secretary Level Posts were received.

On the basis of the Online Application Forms submitted by the candidates, the UPSC shortlisted 231 candidates for the interviews. The interviews were conducted from 27th September to 8th October 2021 and 31 candidates have been recommended as per the enclosed list.

Joint Secretary

Samuel Praveen Kumar: Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare

Manish Chadha: Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce

Balasubramanian Krishnamurthy: Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue

Director

Kapil Ashok Bendre: Director(Agriculture Marketing), Department of Agriculture,Cooperation and Farmers Welfare

Neeraj Gaba: Director(Exports Marketing), Department of Commerce

Sagar Rameshrao Kadu: Director(Logistics), Department of Commerce

Prabhu Narayan: Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector), Department of Economic Affairs

Harsha Bhowmik: Director( Digital Economy and Fin Tech), Department of Economic Affairs

Shekhar Chaudhary: Director (Financial Market), Department of Economic Affairs

Hardik Mukesh Sheth: Director(Banking), Department of Financial Services

Mandakini Balodhi: Director(Insurance), Department of Financial Services

Avnit Singh Arora: Director(Arbitration and Conciliation Laws), Department of Legal Affairs

Haimanti Bhattacharya: Director (Cyber Laws), Department of Legal Affairs

Mateshwari Prasad Mishra: Director(Warehouse Expertise), Department of Food and Public Distribution

Gaurav Singh: Director (Edu Tech), Department of Higher Education

Edla Naveen Nicolas: Director(ICT Edu), Department of School Education & Literacy

Mukta Agarwal: Director (Media Management), Department of School Education & Literacy

Shiv Mohan Dixit: Director (Water Management), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Govind Kumar Bansal: Director (Maternal Health Issues)

Bidur Kant Jha: Director (New Technology for Highway Development)

Avik Bhattacharyya: Director (Aviation Management)

Sandesh Madhavrao Tilekar: Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship)

Deputy Secretary

Reetu Chandra: Deputy Secretary (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission), Department of School Education and Literacy.

Ruchika Drall: Deputy Secretary (Environment Policy)

Soumendu Ray: Deputy Secretary (Information Technologies)

Sarathy Raja G: Deputy Secretary (Iron & Steel Industry)

Rajan Jain: Deputy Secretary (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code)

Dheeraj Kumar: Deputy Secretary (Mining Legislation and Policy)

Rajesh Asati: Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala and PPP)

Gaurav Kishor Joshi: Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing Sector)

Jamiruddin Ansari: Deputy Secretary (Electricity Distribution)

