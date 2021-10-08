UPSC releases names of 31 selected for lateral recruitment. Full list here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A total of 295 applications for joint secretary posts, 1247 applications for director posts and 489 applications for deputy secretary posts were received
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Lateral Recruitment: Thirty-one candidates have been recommended as joint secretary, director, deputy secretary in various ministries and departments of the Government on contract/deputation basis, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) informed on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Lateral Recruitment: Thirty-one candidates have been recommended as joint secretary, director, deputy secretary in various ministries and departments of the Government on contract/deputation basis, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) informed on Friday.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) requested the UPSC on 14 December 2020 and 12 February 2021 to select suitable persons to join the Government at the level of joint secretary, director, deputy secretary in various ministries and departments.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) requested the UPSC on 14 December 2020 and 12 February 2021 to select suitable persons to join the Government at the level of joint secretary, director, deputy secretary in various ministries and departments.
The UPSC launched online recruitment application for joint secretary, director level posts on 6 February 2021 with closing date as 22 March 2021 and for deputy secretary level posts on 20 March 2021 with closing date as 3 May 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The UPSC launched online recruitment application for joint secretary, director level posts on 6 February 2021 with closing date as 22 March 2021 and for deputy secretary level posts on 20 March 2021 with closing date as 3 May 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In response, a total of 295 applications for Joint Secretary Level Posts, 1247 applications for Director Level Posts and 489 applications for Deputy Secretary Level Posts were received.
In response, a total of 295 applications for Joint Secretary Level Posts, 1247 applications for Director Level Posts and 489 applications for Deputy Secretary Level Posts were received.
On the basis of the Online Application Forms submitted by the candidates, the UPSC shortlisted 231 candidates for the interviews. The interviews were conducted from 27th September to 8th October 2021 and 31 candidates have been recommended as per the enclosed list.
On the basis of the Online Application Forms submitted by the candidates, the UPSC shortlisted 231 candidates for the interviews. The interviews were conducted from 27th September to 8th October 2021 and 31 candidates have been recommended as per the enclosed list.
Joint Secretary
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Joint Secretary
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Samuel Praveen Kumar: Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare
Samuel Praveen Kumar: Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare
Manish Chadha: Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce