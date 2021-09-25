UPSC results: Bihar’s Shubham Kumar tops exam, Bhopal’s Jagrati emerges second

Kumar, who hails from Katihar in Bihar, is currently undergoing training at the National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM), Pune.

Bihar's Shubham Kumar and Madhya Pradesh's Jagrati Awasthi have achieved the first and second ranks respectively in the coveted civil services examination, results of which were announced on Friday by the UPSC.

A total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women -- have cleared the test, conducted annually to select the country's bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers, among other civil servants.

Kumar, aged 24 years, topped the civil services examination in his third attempt.

He got selected in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) after qualifying the civil services examination 2019.

Kumar, who hails from Katihar in Bihar, is currently undergoing training at the National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM), Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) graduate from IIT Bombay, he has qualified the 2020 examination with anthropology as his optional subject.

Second rank holder Awasthi, who hails from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, said she would also like to join the IAS and work for rural development, besides women and child development.

While Ankita Jain achieved the third rank, Ria Dabi, who is the sister of 2015 civil services exam topper Tina Dabi, has secured 15th rank in the examination.

A total of 150 other candidates have been put in the reserve list.

The examination was conducted to fill 836 posts – 180 of IAS, 36 IFS, 200 of IAS, 302 of central services Group A and 118 of Group B services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543, the UPSC said.

Result will also be available on the UPSC website, i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in.

“Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," the Commission said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

