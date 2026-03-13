UPSC shockers: Curious cases of Shikha Gautam and Ranjit Yadav - Those who ‘cleared’ exam, but did not

Several misleading claims about cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination - one of India’s toughest examinations - came to the fore soon after the results were declared on March 6. This year, a resident of Fatehpur village in the Ariyaru block of Sheikhpura district in Bihar falsely claimed that he had secured the 440th rank in the civil services examination.

Advertisement

Within no time, Ranjeet Yadav became a celebrity in Bihar, with people - including local police - felicitating him with flowers and asking him to deliver a motivational speech. Residents reportedly congratulated him, and the news drew attention from local media as well as political figures. Former MLA Vijay Samrat is said to have congratulated Yadav and presented him with gifts.

Yadav also delivered a speech in which he claimed that he cleared the examination by studying only four hours a day.

Also Read | Akanksha Singh who ranked 301 in UPSC exam is...: Govt finally clears confusion

In a video that later circulated online, he spoke about the importance of determination and focus.

"Life is a long journey, but there is only one test in it—to keep your focus on the goal. You must only look at your goal and where it is. When your goal is visible to you, reaching the destination becomes easier. But if you cannot see your goal, then even after making a thousand attempts, you will not achieve anything. Whether it is your mother, father, or anyone else guiding you, it will not matter unless your own thinking changes and you decide that you must reach your destination. Say to God, "You do not have to write my destiny. I will write it myself". Work so hard that one day destiny itself says: "Even if I was late, I always belonged to you," he said in a viral video.

Advertisement

However, the claims were later challenged by local media, which pointed out that the rank mentioned by Yadav belonged to another candidate. A report by Live Hindustan stated that the candidate who secured the rank was Ranjith Kumar R, a resident of Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.

Advertisement

More cases This incident is among several similar cases reported after the declaration of the 2025 UPSC Civil Services results.

In another instance, Aakansha Singh from Bhojpur in Bihar had claimed that she secured the 301st rank in the examination. A day later, the UPSC clarified that the candidate who had actually secured that rank was Aakansha Singh from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, who is reportedly working as a gynaecologist.

In a separate case, Shikha Gautam mistakenly believed she had cleared the examination after spotting her name in the results document. She later acknowledged that she had misread the list and had not cleared the Mains examination.

UPSC CSE 2025 toppers The final results of the 2025 Civil Services Examination were announced by the Union Public Service Commission on March 6. This year, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for IAF, IFS, IPS and Central Services. Anuj Agnihotri ranked first, while Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull secured the second and third ranks respectively.

Advertisement

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.