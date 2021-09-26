A senior IPS officer posted in Telangana mentored 131 candidates to crack the civil services examination. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat along with civil servants and educationists mentored these candidates for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination 2020.

Congratulating the candidates, Bhagwat advised them to render citizen-friendly services in administration and work with honesty, sense of ownership, said a statement released on Sunday.

The interviews were postponed last due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the candidates were trained online byias Bhagwat and the others, the release added.

Results for the coveted examination were released on Friday, which saw 545 men and 216 women clear the test. Bihar's Shubham Kumar and Madhya Pradesh's Jagrati Awasthi have achieved the first and second ranks respectively in the civil services examination.

Ankita Jain achieved the third rank, Ria Dabi, who is the sister of 2015 civil services exam topper Tina Dabi, has secured 15th rank in the examination.

The civil services examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they will occupy the key administrative roles during an important period in India's journey.

He also extended his best wishes to the candidates who were not able to clear the UPSC examination and said India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored.

"Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits. Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation's journey," PM Modi tweeted.

"To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting. At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do," his tweet further read.

