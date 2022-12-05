UPSC to hold separate exam for Indian Railway Management Service from next year

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Railways, the IRMSE will be a two-tier examination consisting of a Preliminary Screening Examination, followed by a Main Written Examination and Interview
The Ministry of Railways in consultation with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be conducted by the UPSC from the year 2023 onwards through a specially designed examination.
Ministry of Railways, in consultation with UPSC and theDepartment of Personnel & Training, has decided that recruitment to the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) to be conducted from the year 2023 will be done through a specially designed examination (IRMS Examination) by UPSC.
IRMSE will be a two-stage examination - Preliminary Screening Examination, followed by Main Written Examination and Interview.
In order to screen a suitable number of candidates for the second stage of examination i.e. IRMS (Main) written examination, all eligible candidates will be required to appear in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and a suitable number of candidates will be screened for the IRMS (Main) Examination.
The IRMS (Main) Examination will consist of 4 papers of conventional essay type in the following prescribed subjects:
(u) Qualifying question paper
Paper A - Any one Indian languages to be chosen by the candidate from the languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution - 300 marks
List of optional subjects from which the candidate has to choose only one optional subject:
Civil Engineering
Mechanical Engineering,
Electrical Engineering
Commerce and Accounts
The syllabi of the above qualifying papers and optional subjects will be the same as that of the Civil Services Examination (CSE).
Common candidates of Civil Services (Main) Examination and IRMS (Main) Examination may opt for any one of the above mentioned optional subjects for both these examinations or may choose different optional subjects for these examinations. As per the scheme of examinations one for CSE (Mains) and one for IRMSE (Mains).
The medium of language and script for the qualifying paper and optional subjects (for writing question papers and answers) will be the same as in the CSE (Main) examination. The age limit and number of attempts for different categories will be same as in CSE.
Minimum Educational Qualification - Degree in Engineering/Degree in Commerce/Chartered Accountancy from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or a recognized university of standard standing under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 .
A requisition is being sent on UPSC for IRMSE (150 Nos.) which will contain the following numbers of four options: Civil (30), Mechanical (30), Electrical (60), and Commerce & Accounts (30).
Declaration of Results - UPSC will prepare and declare the list of finally recommended candidates from the four subjects in order of merit.
The proposed examination scheme envisages the use of the Civil Services (P) Examination for screening candidates for the IRMS (Main) Examination and in addition, the Common Qualifying Language papers for the IRMSE and the papers on certain optional subjects of the CSE It is envisaged that both the preliminary part and the main written part of these two examinations will be conducted simultaneously. IRMSE will be notified along with CSE.
As per the annual schedule of examinations of UPSC for the year 2023, Civil Services (P) Examination - 2023 is scheduled to be notified and held on 01.02.2023 and 28.05.2023 respectively.
Since CSP Exam - 2023 will also be used to screen candidates for IRMS (Main) Exam, IRMS Exam - 2023 will be notified as per the same schedule.
Since CSP Exam - 2023 will also be used to screen candidates for IRMS (Main) Exam, IRMS Exam - 2023 will be notified as per the same schedule.